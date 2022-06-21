In March 2021, billionaire Jim Clark bought an estate in the town of Manalapan, near Palm Beach for $94.2 million. He is now selling it for close to $175 million in an off-market deal.

The large oceanfront property will be the priciest home to ever sell in the state of Florida.

According to the website Celebrity Net Worth (CNW), Clark, has a net worth exceeding $3 billion, having built, and sold three companies, Silicon Graphics Inc., the leading producer of visual effects and 3-D imaging for Hollywood films, Netscape, which in 1994 was the first user-friendly web browser, purchased by AOL in 1999.

In 1996, Clark started healthcare startup Healtheon, which merged with WebMD and was acquired by Internet Brands for $2.8 billion in 2017.

The 16-acre oceanfront property in Manalapan, called Gemini, was purchased in the 1980s, by William B. Ziff.

The source of Ziff’s fortune was publishing house, Ziff Davis, which publishes PC Magazine and runs technology-oriented media websites, online shopping-related services, and software services.

The Gemini estate is surrounded by water on two sides; 1,200 feet of Atlantic Ocean on one side and 1,300 feet of Intercoastal Waterway frontage on the other and features a three-hole PGA-rated golf course and a sports complex with tennis, mini golf, and basketball.

Gemini has a 12-bedroom main residence; two four-bedroom beachside cottages; the seven-bedroom Mango House; and a guest or staff house comprising four studios and apartments. In total there are more than 30 bedrooms.

All the houses and structures are connected by an underground tunnel system.

According to the CNW report, Clark did not live or did much to the property and 15 months after paying $94.2 million, Gemini is selling for $175 million, setting the record for the priciest home ever sold in Florida, it's the third most expensive home sold in US history.

For the complete Celebrity Net Worth report, click here.