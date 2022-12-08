As the U.S. Supreme Court case heard oral arguments Wednesday on the validity of the “independent state legislature” theory in Washington, D.C., voting rights groups in Florida warned that could have “grave” ramifications for democracy.

At issue is the process known as redistricting, in which state legislatures draw up new district maps based on updated census data every 10 years.

Right now, redistricting maps can be challenged in state and federal court to better ensure that lawmakers do not abuse the process to give one party an upper hand in elections or exclude certain populations of voters, at least in theory.

But the Supreme Court case could risk that oversight, according to Genesis Robinson, policy director for the Black-led voting rights group Equal Ground Action Fund, who said the potential ramifications of the case are “far greater” than other redistricting lawsuits.

Joining him during an Orlando news conference were Cecile Scoon, president of the League of Women Voters of Florida, and Amy Keith, program director of Common Cause Florida.

“The belief is that legislators have the sole authority to make certain decisions about governance and election administration, without being subject to check and balances, a core tenet of our democracy,” Robinson explained. “If this theory is adopted, voters and advocacy organizations like ours may not be able to challenge extreme partisan gerrymandering at all in Florida.”

‘Most consequential’

Robinson said that the case before the justices, Moore v. Harper, case could be the “most consequential” Supreme Court case for democracy in a generation.

“This case could amount to a seismic shift in the administration of our elections in the operation of government at the federal state and local level,” he said.

“One branch of government should not have supreme powers to make massive changes to our election processes. Moore v. Harper is a grave threat to our democracy, and it is our hope that United States Supreme Court does the right thing to protect our democracy and preserve the only tool we have to maintain fairness and impartiality in our democracy.”

At the root of the case is the North Carolina Supreme Court’s rejection of that state’s new district maps due to alleged gerrymandering, violating the state’s constitution.

While the case is from North Carolina, the outcome could control litigation over Florida’s recent congressional redistricting process, which abolished a Black-access voting district and diminished Black representation while stacking the state’s delegation with Republicans, arguably in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment and Florida’s Fair Districts constitutional amendment.

A state trial judge issued an order in May blocking use of the map but a state appeal court allowed it to be used during this year’s midterm elections pending further proceedings.

“Today in the Moore v. Harper case, the North Carolina Legislature are literally asking the United States Supreme Court to determine that no state court can rule or review their actions, no matter how unfair, how much gerrymandering, or how illegal they are,” Scoon said.

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee. To read the complete report, click here.