Inflation, economy and jobs most top-of-mind for FL voters heading into November elections

In a broad look at what Floridians may be thinking when they go to the polls in November, a new statewide public opinion survey shows inflation is the top issue, followed by economy and jobs and gun violence and crime.

Abortion ranked 4th among 12 specific policy issues listed in a poll posted Tuesday by the University of South Florida (USF), in collaboration with researchers from Florida International University (FIU).

Overall, 600 Floridians participated in the statewide survey between July 2nd and 10th.

Overall, the policy issues on the minds of voters in November range from: inflation - 48 percent of respondents selected the issue as most important to the war in Ukraine, at 4.2 percent.

In between, the policy issues are listed as economy and jobs (46.8 percent); gun violence and crime (35.2); abortion (25.5); immigration (22.2); healthcare (19.2); climate change and the environment (14.7); education (11); race relations (10.2); COVID-19 (10.2); LGBTQ issues (5.7).

The final category was listed as “other,” at 1.7 percent.

As to approval ratings of Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in the category of jobs and the economy, 34.2 percent of respondents approved of Biden, while 50 percent approved of DeSantis.

As to the COVID-19 pandemic, the two had similar numbers: 45 percent of respondents approved of Biden, and 47.1 percent approved of DeSantis int the category.

You can look at the full data here or download the report included in this post.

