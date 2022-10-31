Island drivers could wake up to higher gas prices Tuesday as FL tax holiday on gas ends Monday

Today, Monday October 31, is the final day of Florida’s gas tax holiday, which reduced by $0.25.3 cents per gallon on all sales of motor fuel.

The tax holiday, which went into effect October 1, has enabled Florida drivers to fill up their tanks without paying the state’s $0.25.3 per-gallon gas tax. The tax holiday was part of a broader tax package approved this year by the State legislators and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The original law called for the reduction during the month of October 2022, which means the tax could be reinstated at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

The average price per gallon in Florida is now $3.25, according to GasBuddy, making Florida's average lower than the $3.712 national per gallon average.