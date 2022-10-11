The only debate scheduled in the Florida gubernatorial race between Governor Ron DeSantis and challenger and former FL Gov. Charlie Crist and hosted by CBS12 News, has been rescheduled.

The debate will take place on Monday, Oct. 24.

The debate, which was originally scheduled for October 12 in West Palm Beach, was postponed due to Hurricane Ian.

A spokeswoman for the DeSantis campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“This debate is important. Florida voters deserve a chance to hear from both candidates in the race to determine who will lead our state for the next four years,” Crist said in a written statement. “Voters also deserve to hear Gov. DeSantis defend his extremist anti-woman, anti-choice, anti-freedom agenda.”

Republican DeSantis is seeking a second term as governor. Crist served in a variety of state offices, including governor, as a Republican before winning election to the U.S. House as a Democrat.

He resigned early from his seat to concentrate on the governor’s race.

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.