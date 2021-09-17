A nearly 150-year-old structure in the Florida Keys called Alligator Reef Lighthouse is about to be the beneficiary of a restoration project that should take 5 to 7 years to complete and cost $9 million.

The Lighthouse, located 4 nautical miles offshore from Islamorada in the Florida Keys, is named after the USS Alligator, a U.S. Navy schooner that ran aground at Alligator Reef in 1822, according to the website Atlas Obscura.

According to an Associated Press report, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland recently approved a recommendation from the National Park Service to pass ownership of the lighthouse to a local community organization - Friends of the Pool Inc. - under the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act.

“Alligator Reef Lighthouse has stood since 1873, and is an important part of Islamorada’s history,” project organizer Rob Dixon told AP.

“It’s our Statue of Liberty and needs to be saved.”

The Lighthouse has stood since 1843.

Alligator Reef Lighthouse is popular with divers due to its average depth of 20 feet. Diver can see the reef, barracudas, and a number of shipwrecks — including the USS Alligator.

