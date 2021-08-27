Judge rules against DeSantis; school districts can impose mask mandates

On Friday, Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper ruled that school districts can impose local rules making masks mandatory, overruling Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s order said masks must be optional.

DeSantis’ order gave parents the sole right to decide if their child wears a mask at school.

Judge Cooper sided with parents who filed a lawsuit, claiming the order was unconstitutional.

On Thursday, as attorneys on both sides concluded their arguments, Judge Cooper said the case presented “a lot of sophisticated legal issues.”

“I have notebooks galore. I’ve read your exhibits. I took a lot of notes — I’m usually not a big notetaker but I took a lot more notes than I usually do in this case. And I’m still wrestling with pretty much all the issues,” Cooper said, the Florida Phoenix reported.

The lawsuit was filed by a group of parents with kids in public schools who argued DeSantis exceeded his authority in issuing an executive order which violated the Florida Constitution’s requirement to provide a safe learning environment, and the constitutional authority of school districts to control conditions inside classrooms.

As of Friday, ten school districts had defied the governor and put mandates in place requiring all students and staff wear masks while on school grounds. They cited federal guidance and rising COVID-19 cases.

I his ruling, Judge Cooper said DeSantis’ order “is without legal authority,” AP reported.