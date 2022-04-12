Key lawmakers push for special session on property insurance crisis

Key members of the Florida Legislature are pushing hard to convene for another special session: property insurance woes.

On Monday, Senate Democratic leader Lauren Book wrote a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis, saying that: “Florida is nearing a tipping point, and our neighbors are in danger of losing their viability. Some insurance companies have been unable to issue policies, are ceasing operations, or are pricing renewals at unaffordable rates leaving thousands of Floridians with the unsettling surprise that they’ve lost coverage.”

Due to the growing crisis, Book wrote, the Legislature should convene to revise property insurance laws. Book and 15 additional senators signed the letter.

In addition, Sen. Jeff Brandes, a Pinellas County Republican, is pursuing a property insurance special session.

He tweeted Monday that “the Secretary of State must poll the Legislature within a week to see if 3/5 of the body votes affirmatively to convene a special [session]. Upon receiving the necessary number of votes, notice of the special session will go out by mail within 7 days.”

He added in another tweet: “As of 1 pm, within one business day of the sending out our letter, we have received more than enough responses from legislators calling for a special session on property insurance. We will be submitting our final count to the FL DOS at 5pm today.”

In a letter dated April 6, in which he appealed to legislative leadership to call a special session, Branded noted that 800,000 policyholders had been forced by cancellations or premium spikes to turn to Citizens Property Insurance, the state’s insurer of last resort.

“The special session should address the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund in the short term to reduce rates, provide a financing mechanism for insurers to access if the capital markets are not an option, and include significant property insurance reforms in order to create a sustainable environment for Florida homeowners. Additionally, the Session should address Citizens Property Insurance reform, as Citizens estimated policy count is growing by 6,000 policies a week and will soon top 1 million,” Brandes wrote.

Portions of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.