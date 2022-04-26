Keys mansion, with swim-up bar and waterfalls, sets sale record price

A new Florida Keys six-bedroom, 6,900-square-foot mansion with 120 feet of water frontage located in the Lower Matecumbe Key, has sold for a record price of $8.8 million.

According to the website Mansion Global, the home, which offers 3,000 square feet of outdoor space with a pool with waterfalls and a swim-up bar with water views, as well as an outdoor kitchen and a covered dining and entertaining area, was built in 2021 and originally listed for $9.25 million in October of last year.

While many oceanfront homes have sold for more, this mansion set a sales record for a canal-front home.

Alex Pinero of Pine River Realty was the listing agent and Sarah Ewald and Sabrina Wampler of Ocean Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

