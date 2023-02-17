A 22-year-old fisherman and conservationist caught what could be the largest bull shark ever taken from the sea in Florida.

The event occurred this past weekend in North Beach. It was then that Michael Hengel skillfully landed an impressively sized prey, with which he shared a few minutes on the beach and then returned to the sea.

Hengel said he landed the huge bull shark after kayaking about 300 yards offshore to put bait in the water. He then returned by kayak and found little bait left after the shark’s big bite.

After a hard fight he managed to pull it out. When he had it on the beach he took its measurements, coming in at 9 1/2 feet long with a circumference of 55 inches. But its weight could only be estimated as this could not be accomplished without killing the shark to load and weigh it. The weight was estimated at 550 pounds.

The official record for the largest bull shark ever caught in Florida is 517 pounds. The state record could not be recorded without an official weight, but Hengel chose to return the shark to the sea. The young man has caught hundreds of sharks, all of which he releases after catching them.