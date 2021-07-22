Legendary FSU football coach Bowden diagnosed with terminal medical condition
On Wednesday, Florida State’s legendary head football coach Bobby Bowden, wife Ann and their family announced Bowden has been diagnosed with an undisclosed terminal medical condition.

Bowden turns 92 in November.

In a statement sent to the Tallahassee Democrat, Bowden said "I've always tried to serve God's purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come."

"My wife Ann and our family have been life's greatest blessing. I am at peace."

While saying that Bowden remains upbeat and optimistic, the family asked for privacy as Bowden deals with his health.

