Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would call a special legislative session to address the growing property-insurance crisis, to “bring some sanity” and have “a functioning market.”

That special session is not set to start May 23, 2022.

Property owners in Florida, including those on Key Biscayne and throughout Miami-Dade County, have reported, in some cases, a doubling of rates, or being forced to shop for other providers after theirs folded.

Across Florida, several insurance companies have entered liquidation, according to the Chief Financial Officer's data, with some of their policies being picked up by other carriers. Those include:

American Capital Assurance Corporation

Avatar Property and Casualty Insurance Company

Florida Specialty Insurance Company

Guarantee Insurance Company

Gulfstream Property and Casualty Insurance Company

Sawgrass Mutual Insurance Company

St. Johns Insurance Company

Sunshine State Insurance Company

Windhaven Insurance Company

This has caused Florida’s insurer of last resort, the nonprofit insurance provider Citizens, to see an increase in the number of its policyholders. Citizens spokesperson Michael Peltie told WESH 2 in Orlando the company has experienced “an increase in policy count of about 39%, almost 40%. We are now at over 750,000 policies.”

Peltier added that while Citizens is in a strong financial position, he called the current trend “unsustainable.”