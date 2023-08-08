Besides malaria and dengue fever, Florida has another rising health problem–leprosy.

Adding to an existing number of cases, a 54 year-old Floridian was recently diagnosed with the disease. The man told researchers he had never traveled outside Florida, and he was not showing any of the most common risk factors associated with a diagnosis. Most of Florida’s cases have been similar in nature, leaving scientists wondering what could be the cause of the outbreak.

Leprosy, or Hansen’s disease, is caused by infection from Mycobacterium leprae. Around 95 percent of people are genetically immune to the disease, and it is fully curable for those who do acquire it.

Infection has been uncommon in the United States historically, but cases have been on the rise since 2000. Total yearly cases have not surpassed 200 in recent years, but infections have more than doubled in southeastern states over the past 10 years. Florida was considered among states with the most cases, with Central Florida accounting for 81% of Florida cases, and almost one-fifth of total US cases.

Most cases have been brought from people who traveled to locations where leprosy is common, but researchers also note that other transmission sources include prolonged exposure to someone with leprosy (as it can spread through droplets from the nose and mouth), and contact with animals like the nine-banded armadillo–which is known to carry M. leprae.

There are still other ways to acquire it, however, which is what scientists are now trying to find an explanation for. The 54-year-old Floridian told contact tracers he had not traveled outside of the state, been around anyone with leprosy, or come into contact with any armadillos. Experts are finding a common link among infected individuals, seeing that most of them don’t meet any of the other risk criteria and all spend ample time outdoors. The Florida man who was recently infected is no exception, working as a landscaper and spending most of his time outside.

The man originally visited the dermatologist with a painful rash and skin lesions he had seen on his arms and feet, which later spread up his body and onto his face. Biopsies later confirmed the man did in fact have leprosy.

His case, experts say, was acquired in Florida and likely around his place of residence and work. This type of diagnosis has not been uncommon recently, as one-third of US leprosy cases between the years of 2015 and 2020 also seem to have come from local sources.

"Our case adds to the growing body of literature suggesting that central Florida represents an endemic location for leprosy," dermatologists Aashni Bhukhan, Charles Dunn, and Rajiv Nathoo write in their case report.

Researchers are now focusing their efforts on exploring the common risk factor of these cases, with most concluding they likely came from environmental sources.

Some experts are pointing at the possibility of infections from local people with untreated leprosy, as well as transmission from animals that were not considered to pose a threat in the past.

A recent review of leprosy transmission data worldwide between 1945 and 2019 noted how the risk factors have changed drastically over the years.

"The transmission of this disease is probably much more complicated than was thought before," write the authors.

Another explanation includes a new player–M. Lepromatosis. Experts and the general public alike were aware of the threat of M. leprae and largely accepted it as the only bacterial cause of leprosy until 2008, when M. lepromatosis was identified as a second causal agent of the disease.

"It is perhaps remarkable that a new [bacterial] species causing an endemic disease of major public health impact has not prompted larger-scale studies to determine its true prevalence," researchers say.

Since the new bacteria species is not as well-known, researchers have been learning more about what animals and plants it is found around–and which can pass it on to humans.

The Florida case report has been published in Emerging Infectious Diseases.

This article originally appeared on sciencealert.com.