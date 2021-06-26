If you are planning a quick summer getaway treat, while staying close to home, Key West might be the ideal destination, with plenty to offer, including top accommodations.

In Key West, you’ll find all sorts of hotels to suit your desires. Whether it’s a homey, historic hotel surrounded by flora, or a lavish hotel right on the coast--Key West has got it.

Since Key West is a primary tourist location, its selection and service are on-par with some of the most spectacular hotels in the world.

Here is a list of Conde Nast's list of 10 of the best hotels and resorts Key West has to offer:

1. The Marquesa Hotel

One of the most historic locations in Key West, the Marquesa hotel is accompanied by its sister location, Marquesa 414, in a new building right nearby.

The Marquesa Hotel is on the National Register of Historic Places, cementing its historic status. Between the two locations there are 44 rooms and three pools, served by an extremely knowledgeable staff.

For more information, click here.

2. Oceans Edge Resort and Marina

Oceans Edge is on the canal and marina on the island next to Key West. It encapsulates both a tropical yet residential feel, with cottage-style buildings that blur the line between building and hotel.

Boats speckle the water, as Stock Island (where the resort is located) serves as a bustling fishing hub. Speaking of boats, you can park yours right in front of your room. Overall, this hotel is perfect for those tourists who absolutely love the water activities the island has to offer.

For more information, click here.

3. Barbary Beach House

This resort, boasting 184 rooms, is right across from Smathers Beach, one of the best the island has to offer. There are hammocks strung across the resort, with one pool even featuring a waterfall.

Those visiting are dressed to impress, but maintain the vacation feel.

For more information, click here.

4. Southernmost Beach Resort

Near the island’s southernmost point, “the closest cabana to Havana,” boasts wonderful ocean views and lush greenery.

Since it is on the southern tip of the Key, it serves almost as a sanctuary from the bustling Duval street, perfect for those looking to relax and unwind.

For more information, click here.

5. Eden House

The Eden House is the closest thing you’ll get to “home” on this trip. This traditional key west home is surrounded by verdant greens, lending it a natural feel.

Each room is unique, but they all boast comfortable beds and cleanliness. Make sure to stop by the pool!

For more information, click here.

6. The Perry Hotel

Like Oceans Edge, The Perry Hotel is also located on Stock Island. There is a nautical feel, bolstered by the views overlooking the marina.

The beachy rooms all have stellar balconies overlooking either the mangroves or the marina. Additionally, all the first-floor rooms have direct pool access.

Enjoy some wine as you enter the restaurant, and prepare to relax.

For more information, click here.

7. Parrot Key Resort and Villa

Parrot Key continues the historic feel, this time boasting four pools. All the rooms overlook either the garden or the Gulf of Mexico.

With recent renovations and a fair price, this resort is totally worth it.

For more information, click here.

8. The Saint

Located in the heart of Key West, The Saint is a major departure from the beachy and laid back tones of the other hotels on this list.

The 36 rooms are decorated in the hotel’s signature blue and white color scheme, with fluorescent lights to develop the mood.

For more information, click here.

9. Pier House

Pier House is a Key West icon, and has maintained its status, continuing as a beautiful beach resort.

The patios and balconies are ideal for catching a Key West sunset, helping you escape from its location right in the middle of Duval Street.

For more information, click here.

10. Sunset Key Cottages

Sunset Key is a private island located just off the mainland. Verdant greens and clear waters surround the sparse buildings.

Water views are unobstructed from virtually everywhere on the island.

The resort’s boat launch can take you back to the mainland for whatever you may want or need.

For more information, click here.

For the entire Conde Nast report, click here