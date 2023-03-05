Man hired to dispose of mattresses is arrested after dumping them on the street

Right intentions gone wrong.

A man was arrested and charged with illegal dumping after more than 1,700 pounds of mattresses were found on the street.

Key West detectives responded as more than 30 mattresses and box springs were found along Front Street and 4th Avenue. The Monroe County Solid Waste Management reported the mattresses came from a local hotel, according to a report by WFLA TV.

An employee of the hotel told the Monroe Sherriff department that Michael Herrera to remove and replace the beds at the hotel.

When contacted by the police, Herrera said he left the bedding on the streets to see if residents would take them and was planning on returning to remove what was left. After not returning, Herrera was arrested and charged with illegal dumping. In Florida, it is unlawful for any person to dump litter in any manner.

