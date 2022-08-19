Two recent polls show a very tight race for the US Senate seat between incumbent Marco Rubio and the likely Democratic challenger Val Demings.

A University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab poll released early this week show that Demings, a former Orlando police chief, had gained on Rubio, who is seeking a third term in the Senate.

The poll showed 48 percent of those surveyed stating their support for Demings, compared to 44 percent for Rubio. Seven percent said “they would vote for someone else.”

The website Florida Politics last week reported that a poll released last week by progressive groups showed Rubio and Demings “each with 45 percent support.”