On Tuesday, February 2018 South Florida was witness to one of the bloodiest mass school shootings in the US when 17 were killed in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

In memory of the lives lost in the tragedy, on Monday Gov. Ron DeSantis directed that the flags of the United States and the State of Florida be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, February 14, 2023

The Governor also asked all residents of the State of Florida to pause for a moment of silence at 10:17 am.

The 17 innocent lives lost on that February 14, 2018, day were: Alyssa Alhadeff, Scott Beigel, Martin Duque Anguiano, Nicholas Dworet, Aaron Feis, Jaime Guttenberg, Chris Hixon, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay, Alex Schachter, Carmen Schentrup, and Peter Wang.

In a statement, DeSantis said, “Students, teachers, and faculty showed great courage in the face of danger. The sacrifices of these heroes, as well as the brave actions of first responders, will never be forgotten.”

To view the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Remembrance Day proclamation, click here.