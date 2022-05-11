Mass starvation of manatees triggers federal lawsuit demanding EPA intervene

The mass starvation of manatees in Florida last year was caused by preventable water pollution, and state government should be forced to clean up the state’s waterways, says a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday on behalf of three major environmental groups.

More than 1,100 manatees died last year – an unprecedented number — mainly of starvation, state and federal authorities reported. More than half of the deaths occurred in the Indian River Lagoon, where ongoing pollution has spawned massive toxic algae blooms that kill seagrasses, the iconic mammals’ primary source of food, and cause widespread fishkills that foul the water and the shoreline.

Earthjustice, an environmental law organization, filed the lawsuit on behalf of nonprofit organizations Save the Manatee Club, Center for Biological Diversity, and Defenders of Wildlife. They demand that federal environmental regulators intervene to make state environmental regulators impose tougher pollution limits.

The lawsuit says the die-off of manatees, along with steep declines in green sea turtles, loggerhead sea turtles and smalltooth sawfish – all threatened or endangered species – in Indian River Lagoon demonstrates the 150-mile-long waterway on Florida’s Atlantic coast is suffering “ecologic collapse.”

The chief culprit, according to the environmental groups, is leakage from tens of thousands of faulty septic tanks permitted by the state under a 2013 standard that is clearly not working. Climate change is believed to be exacerbating the problem.

“The root of the problem is deteriorating water quality. Excess nitrogen and phosphorus pollution from human activities fuels harmful algal outbreaks that block sunlight from reaching seagrass, the manatee’s main food source. As a result, tens of thousands of acres of seagrass have died, and hundreds of manatees have starved to death,” the lawsuit says. It adds that the pollution is causing deadly tumors in sea turtles and habitat loss for smalltooth sawfish.

“Hundreds of manatees are dying in the Indian River Lagoon as the water quality plummets, and the EPA must confront the massive nutrient pollution behind this disaster,” said Ragan Whitlock, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, in a prepared joint statement.

“Manatees need clean water to live in – it’s that simple,” said Earthjustice attorney Elizabeth Forsyth, in the joint statement. “The pollution in the Indian River Lagoon is preventable. We’re asking EPA to step in and ensure the protection of the Indian River Lagoon and the species that depend on it.”

The Clean Water Act and the Endangered Species Act are federal laws charged with protecting rare animals such as manatees and sea turtles. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which administers those laws, should force a re-evaluation and heightening of Florida’s water-quality standards for Indian River Lagoon, says the lawsuit.

