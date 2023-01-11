Mega Millions jackpot grows to $1.35 billion; one FL ticket wins $3 million

No tickets matched the Mega Millions winning numbers drawn Tuesday night, but do not throw your ticket away as it could be worth $3 million.

The Mega Millions numbers drawn Tuesday night were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and the gold Mega Ball 9.

With no tickets matching the grand prize, the total jackpot to be drawn Friday will grow to $1.35 billion, the second highest Mega Millions jackpot in the history of the game.

The only Mega Millions jackpot larger is the $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018. This is the 25 drawing without aa winner in over three months.

While there was no grand prize winner, three tickets that matched Match 5 + Megaplier numbers were drawn in Connecticut, Florida and New York.

Each Megaplier ticket is worth $3 million.

Additionally, 16-tickets matched the five numbers – not the Mega Ball – were purchased, including one in Florida. Each is worth $1million.

The other states where the $1 million winning tickets were sold included California, Kansas, Massachusetts (2), Montana, New Jersey, New York, Ohio (2), Oregon, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

To check if your Tuesday night ticket is a winner, click here.