Mega Millions jackpot rises to over $1 billion

Friday night brought no new mega-millionaire to the US as no one picked all six numbers to win the estimated $940 million jackpot.

That sets the stage for an estimated $1.1 billion jackpot for next Tuesday night’s draw.

The Tuesday jackpot, which could grow even larger with buying spree likely, will be the third highest jackpot ever in the US.

The numbers drawn Friday were: 3, 20, 46, 59, 63 and gold Mega Ball 13.

The number of draws without a winning ticket being selected now goes back more than two months.

The odds of winning are 1 in 302.6 million.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot was the $1.53 billion won in South Carolina in 2018, followed by $1.33 billion winning ticket in Illinois this past July.