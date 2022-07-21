Miami office of DEA warns of increase in mass-overdose events from drug laced with synthetic opioid

This week, the Miami field office of the Drug Enforcement Administration issued a warning of an increase in what it called “mass overdose events” from drug supplies laced with a synthetic opioid which have resulted in hospitalizations and deaths.

According to a report by ABC Action News in Tampa, the DEA’s warning points to synthetic opioids like fentanyl are inexpensive to produce, addictive and are being mixed with other illicit drugs to drive addiction and create repeat buyers.

The DEA said a dosage as small as two milligrams is enough fentanyl to be deadly for some adults.

The CDC says that Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S.1.

Signs of fentanyl overdose include:

Small, constricted “pinpoint pupils”

Falling asleep or losing consciousness

Slow, weak, or no breathing

Choking or gurgling sounds

Limp body

Cold and/or clammy skin

Discolored skin (especially in lips and nails)

If you think someone is overdosing, the CDC recommends calling 911 immediately, administer Naloxone (NARCAN), if available, keep the person awake and breathing and lay them on their side to prevent choking.

