Mindy makes Florida landfall 4 hours after forming

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Tropical Storm Mindy made landfall at St. Vincent Island in the Florida Panhandle after forming in the Gulf of Mexico just 4-hours earlier.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Mindy was downgraded to a tropical depression and was located 80 miles SSE of Valdosta, GA, moving NE at a brisk 20 mph.

Maximum sustained winds are 35 mph and the NHC said Mindy is expected to drop 2 to 4 inches of rain - with isolated maximum amounts of 6 through portions of southern Georgia and coastal South Carolina.

On the forecast track, Mindy will move across Georgia Thursday morning, and exit into the western Atlantic by the afternoon.

