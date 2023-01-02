Monday intimate candlelight dinner kicks off DeSantis inauguration ceremonies

With "The Free State of Florida," as the overriding theme, the inaugural ceremonies for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will cover 2-days, culminating with an inaugural ball on Tuesday night.

On Monday, the Governor will hold an intimate candlelight dinner and cocktail hour.

DeSantis will be sworn in at Noon on Tuesday, January 3, on the steps of the Historic Capitol. Following the swearing-ceremony, Florida first lady Casey DeSantis will hold "A Toast to One Million Mamas," where Mrs. DeSantis will recognize the 1.1 million women who worked in support of the Governor during the campaign.

The final event of will be the inaugural ball, at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, which will feature a live band.

According to a report by Politico, five people who donated $1 million will get the "inaugural chair" designation and access to multiple inaugural events, including VIP seating at the inauguration and a photo opportunity with the governor.