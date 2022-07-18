Motivated by the rash of mass shootings, Orlando amusement park closes sniper shooting attraction

Orlando's ICON Park amusement park, where a teenager was killed when he fell from the ride Orlando FreeFall earlier this year, stopped a new laser shooting game amid criticism following recent mass shootings in the country.

Versión en español

At the amusement park, those riding The Wheel were able to pay an additional $5.95 to participate in the "Bullseye Blast" game, in which they can shoot lasers at 50 strategically located targets on rooftops throughout the park.

In a statement on Saturday, park officials said that while the game was "well received" by customers, some questioned whether it was appropriate following the recent mass shootings in Chicago, Uvalde, Buffalo and Indiana just this past Sunday.

"The attraction industry has a lot of similar games with similar shooting devices, so we had limited options when exploring the game. However, we believe that a device that does not offend anyone in the community can and should be designed."

The description of the Bullseye Blaster read: "To get the highest possible score, players must hit as many targets as possible with their laser during the 18-minute ride," on the Ferris wheel, which is about 122 meters (400 feet) high.

The ads featured photos of passengers pointing laser guns from The Wheel.

"This is in bad taste!" said Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando.

Controversy has surrounded this park since Tire Sampson of Missouri, 14, fell from the FreeFall tower and died earlier this year. Later, an investigation found that the teenager weighed about 45 kilos (100 pounds) above the trip's weight limit. His family filed a lawsuit against the park.