Navigating South Florida's Streets: Pedestrian Safety Tips Every Resident Should Know

South Florida is known for its vibrant streets and scenic neighborhoods, making it an excellent place for residents and visitors to explore on foot. However, Florida added 674,740 new residents in 2021 increasing traffic on already busy streets and making pedestrian safety an increasing priority.

In 2022, Florida had the third-highest number of pedestrian deaths in the United States when compared to other states with 824 fatalities reported, according to preliminary data from the nonprofit Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA).

Understanding Pedestrian Laws in South Florida

According to Florida law, pedestrians have the right of way at crosswalks, whether marked or unmarked. This means that vehicles must yield to pedestrians when they are crossing the street within a marked or unmarked crosswalk. However, pedestrians also have a responsibility to exercise caution and not suddenly step into the path of a vehicle, as this can lead to accidents.

When there are traffic signals at an intersection, pedestrians must obey the signals and cross the street only when the walk signal is displayed. It is crucial to wait for the signal and ensure that all vehicles have come to a complete stop before crossing. Even if the walk signal is displayed, pedestrians should still be vigilant and make eye contact with drivers to ensure they are seen.

Medical Bills Incurred By Pedestrians

What happens in the unfortunate scenario where a pedestrian is struck by another car and incurs medical expenses as a result of the collision? Florida is one of the few states in the union with No-Fault benefits. In other words, if the pedestrian owns a car his or her personal injury protection benefits provided by their vehicle's insurance are responsible for paying for 80% of the reasonable, related, and necessary medical expenses. Assuming that the driver of the vehicle has bodily injury coverage - which is not required in Florida - the pedestrian may make a claim for the other portion of their medical expenses as well as their injuries.

If the pedestrian does not own a vehicle, the personal injury protection benefits of a resident relative would be responsible for paying these benefits. While that may seem ludicrous, it is what the Florida legislature mandated. There are a myriad of scenarios that may apply. For this reason, it is important that you discuss this situation with an attorney well-versed in personal injury law.

Key Factors Contributing To Pedestrian Accidents In South Florida

One of the primary factors contributing to pedestrian accidents in South Florida is driver negligence. Distracted driving, speeding, and failure to yield are common causes of pedestrian accidents. Drivers who are not paying attention to the road or are unaware of their surroundings can pose a significant threat to pedestrians. Distracted driving resulted in 268 fatalities in 2022 according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). Learn how to prevent distracted driving in our blog post.

Another factor that contributes to pedestrian accidents is distracted walking. While there are no laws against distracted walking, causing a traffic accident can result in bodily harm or death. Distracted walkers may also be held legally liable after a car accident. With the increasing use of mobile devices, pedestrians often find themselves engrossed in their phones while walking. This distraction can prevent them from being fully aware of their surroundings and can lead to accidents. It is important for pedestrians to prioritize their safety and avoid distractions while walking.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), vehicle-related injuries account for the most significant portion of fatalities experienced by children in the United States between the ages of five and twenty-four. Distracted driving and walking are listed as major contributing factors in unintended road injuries by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Poor infrastructure and inadequate pedestrian facilities also contribute to pedestrian accidents in South Florida. Insufficient crosswalks, poorly lit areas, and a lack of sidewalks can make it difficult for pedestrians to navigate safely.

Participating in Community Initiatives For Pedestrian Safety

Communities across South Florida are working to improve pedestrian safety through various initiatives. Residents are encouraged to participate in these initiatives and support efforts to create safer streets. This can include attending community meetings, advocating for improved infrastructure, and raising awareness about pedestrian safety. By working together, residents can make a positive impact and create safer neighborhoods for everyone.

The Florida Department of Health has compiled a list of links to pedestrian safety organizations, which may be found here.

Further Resources About Pedestrian Safety in South Florida

For more information on pedestrian safety in South Florida, there are several resources available:

– The Florida Department of Transportation provides valuable information on pedestrian safety guidelines and initiatives.

– Local law enforcement agencies often have resources and programs dedicated to pedestrian safety.

– Non-profit organizations such as WalkSafe and Safe Routes to School focus on promoting pedestrian safety and providing resources for residents.

By utilizing these resources, residents can access additional information and support to ensure their safety while walking in South Florida.

Navigating South Florida Streets

Navigating the streets of South Florida can be a pleasant and safe experience when residents are equipped with the necessary knowledge and take appropriate precautions. By understanding pedestrian laws, being aware of key factors contributing to accidents, and following expert tips, residents can confidently explore the vibrant streets of South Florida while minimizing risks.

However, even the most cautious pedestrians can be involved in an accident. If you or a family member has been struck by a vehicle and was injured because of the negligent or reckless actions of another, the pedestrian accident attorneys of Panter, Panter, and Sampedro can help. For over thirty years, our experienced legal team has been helping Florida’s families get the justice, recovery, and compensation they deserve. Call (305) 662-6178 and speak to an attorney today.

Mitchell Panter, Esq. is a Board Certified Civil Trial Attorney, Community Advocate and Managing Partner at Panter, Panter & Sampedro, P.A.

