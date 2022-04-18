New abortion law also aims to reduce smoking among women who may become pregnant

Last week’s abortion ban signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, also aims to discourage smoking not only for pregnant women but women who may become pregnant.

The new language in the law — about women who may become pregnant — expands on an existing tobacco prevention program in Florida that pushes to reduce both tobacco consumption and exposure to “environmental tobacco smoke.”

The new law could impact some 4 million women in Florida who may become pregnant, according to data from a state office related to demographics. Roughly, that means women in their teen years to women in their 40s.

Florida voters adopted a constitutional amendment in 2006, creating the Comprehensive Statewide Tobacco Education and Prevention Program.

In 2007, the Florida Legislature followed up, creating the “Comprehensive Statewide Tobacco Education and Use Prevention Program” that mainly focused on educating youth and their parents about the dangers of tobacco, according to a legislative analysis.

Under the new law, “the program shall include the following components, each of which shall focus on educating people, particularly pregnant women, women who may become pregnant, and youth and their parents, about the health hazards of tobacco and discouraging the use of tobacco.”

Among many components of the program, the state provides resources for tobacco users, such as cessation programs and counseling services as well as advertising campaigns to discourage tobacco use. The purpose of the program is “to reduce the prevalence of tobacco use among youth, adults, and pregnant women, and women who may become pregnant,” according to the bill’s language.

The new 15-week abortion law takes effect on July 1, banning abortions after 15 weeks with no exceptions for rape or incest and includes other provisions, such as the additions to the statewide tobacco prevention program.

Portions of this story appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee. You can visit them by clicking here.