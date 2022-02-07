New bill would repeal dog breed-specific laws throughout Florida

A new Florida Senate bill, sponsored by Sen. Ileana Garcia, would eliminate specific dog breed ordinances, like Miami-Dade County’s Pit Bull ban.

According to an CBS 4 Miami, if bill Senate Bill 614 passed, animals would be judged by their own behavior. The bill is presently in the Committee on Agriculture.

Dahlia Canes, founder of the Miami Coalition Against Breed Specific Legislation, told CBS, “Last time I counted there were 75 targeted breeds, including Rottweilers, Dobermans, Akitas, Pugs, German Shepherds, and the list goes on and on.”

