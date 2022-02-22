New Fl Senate bill targeting transportation of immigrants gets new language protecting DACA beneficiaries

The Florida Senate is considering legislation to reduce what they call the “smuggling” of “unauthorized aliens” — but just who does “unauthorized aliens” refer to? According to some immigration advocates, it’s not clear.

The bill, SB 1808, would bar state and local governments from signing contracts with or offering economic incentives to common carriers, such companies operating planes or buses, that “willfully” provide “any service in furtherance of transporting an unauthorized alien into the state of Florida knowing that the unauthorized alien entered into or remains in the United States in violation of law.”

A similar bill is making its way through the House.

A Senate Appropriations Committee meeting Monday produced a change in definition of “unauthorized alien.”

The original bill defined that as “a person who is not authorized under federal law to be employed in the United States.”

But after an amendment passed, it’s now “a person who is unlawfully present in the United States according to the federal Immigration and Nationality Act.”

The panel voted, 12-6, to forward the bill to the Rules Committee, the last stop before the Senate floor.

Bill Sponsor Aaron Bean said that the new definition would not apply to people protected under the federal Deferred Actions for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) or Temporary Protected Status (TPS) programs, or “refugees who are asylum seekers that have gone through the legal process.” Bean represents Nassau and part of Duval County.

The bill also requires that local jails cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement regarding undocumented inmates.

The measure is a high priority for Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has railed against President Joe Biden’s immigration policies. DeSantis is campaigning for re-election and there is speculation he may aim for the U.S. presidency in 2024.

During an earlier committee meeting, Bean claimed that, over the past 12 months, at least 78 chartered flights had brought “illegal aliens” into Jacksonville International Airport “that we know about” and called it a “human smuggling operation.”

Portions of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee. For the complete article, click here.