New Florida law bans credit card companies from tracking gun sales

Three major credit card companies, Visa, Mastercard, and American Express, had said they were willing to track sales at gun shops separately. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says that’s not ok when it comes to customer privacy.

On Friday, the governor signed a bill – CS/SB 214 - preventing credit-card companies from tracking firearm and ammo sales.

Credit card companies found in violation of the bill will be fined up to $10,000.

“We’ll be the first state in the country to step up to the plate and prohibit these massive financial institutions from collecting data on you, flagging you, just for basically exercising your right,” DeSantis said.

The major credit card companies had expressed willingness to adopt the gun-tracking practice, creating a distinct four-digit “merchant category code” - (MCC) for sales at gun businesses. Similar codes are used to distinguish purchases from often frequented industries, like grocery stores, gas stations, and restaurants.

However, last week, all the major credit card companies, including Discover, paused implementation of the code due to pressure from lawmakers, the website MONEY reported.

The new FL law prohibits “payment settlement entities, merchant acquiring entities, or third-party settlement organizations from assigning merchant category codes or otherwise classifying merchants of firearms or ammunition separately from general merchandise or sporting goods retailers.”

It also empowers the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services investigating alleged violations and to “bring administrative actions, etc.”