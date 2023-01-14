New Mega Millions billionaire in Maine, one $1 million ticket sold in Florida

Friday the 13th was a lucky day for someone in Maine when one ticket matched the winning numbers in the Mega Millions drawing which was estimated at $1.35 billion.

The winner beat the 1 in 302.6 million odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot.

Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, Lead Director for the Mega Millions Consortium, which manage the multistate game, said, “Congratulations to the Maine State Lottery, which has just won its first-ever Mega Millions jackpot.”

“It’s the fourth billion-dollar jackpot in Mega Millions history,” McDonald added.

The winning numbers drawn Friday night were 30, 43, 45, 46 and 61, plus the gold Mega Ball 14.

The estimated $1.35 billion grand prize ($724.6 million cash) is the second largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

A ticket matching all five white balls worth $1 million was sold in Florida.

Thirteen more tickets also matching the five white balls, the game’s second-tier prize of $1 million, were sold in New York, two in California, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas.

