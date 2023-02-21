While recreational crab trapping is a common past-time in South Florida, new regulations that go into effect March 1 might prevent use of your old traps unless they are modified.

Due to crab traps accidentally trapping and drowning diamondback terrapins, a nearly-endangered turtle species, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) is changing trap size regulations so that terrapins can escape, but crabs stay inside.

Under the new FWC regulations, all recreational crab traps in Florida must have a 6×2” funnel opening, or a By-Catch Reduction Device to make the funnel opening 6×2”

The ruling was originally passed in December 2021, but will officially take effect on March 1, 2023.

Over 25,700 people in Florida have recreational crab trap permits, and each individual is allowed to own up to five traps (according to 2020 FWC data). Supporters of the new regulations are attempting to make the transition as seamless as possible.

UF’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences are making bycatch reduction devices (BRDs) completely free and available at select UF/IFAS Extension offices throughout the State. The devices can be attached to existing crab traps, making them more accessible to protect terrapins and comply with the regulations.

Many fishers who indulge in crab trapping are unfamiliar with terrapins. Terrapins are a species of small turtles often found in slightly salty waters in Florida, but their population is dwindling by habitat loss, road mortality, and pet trading.

“We do not know the exact population of terrapins in Florida, but studies show their numbers are small and it is incredibly important that we protect what we have,” said Rick O’Connor, UF/IFAS Extension Florida Sea Grant agent leading the BRD distribution project. “Many people do not even know these small turtles exist. They are so rare, and we have been concerned of their status for years.”

Although the main goal of the new ruling is to protect terrapins, successful crab trapping was still considered a priority while making the decision. Studies show that BRDs had little to no impact on successful crab catching, but actually reduced the capture of terrapins by 80% to 90%.

“Terrapins are an important member of the salt marsh community,” said O’Connor. “They are a top predator of snails that feed on dead grass blades. The grasses are important to water quality and when these snail populations are not kept in check by the terrapins, the snails begin to eat the live grass blades which impacts the overall health of the salt marsh.”

To learn more about the regulations, visit the FWC website by clicking here.

To watch a video for more information on the BRD, click here.