New Report Shows Florida’s Rental Market is Overpriced

Florida is one of the most popular states in the nation for a reason: it has a lot to offer in terms of the warm weather, world-class attractions, and vibrant lifestyle.

But with high demand come high prices, and according to a recent report by Florida Atlantic University, (FAU) there's a crisis looming.

Florida's housing market is more than expensive -- it's seriously overvalued and may be headed off a cliff. So what's causing this crisis, and what can be done about it? Read on for answers.

Florida's Housing Market is Out of Control

First, the real numbers: out of the 21 most overpriced housing markets in the country, nine of them are in the Sunshine State. Miami, Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville all make the list of cities where housing rates are skyrocketing, making trouble for both homeowners and renters alike. But what's causing it?

What's Driving the Crisis

One of the major reasons for the soaring property rates is simple: the state's enjoying a surge in popularity. Florida has become a "hot" place to live (both literally and figuratively), due to the pleasant weather, the lack of state income tax, and the many amenities Florida is known for.

With such popularity comes a scarcity of supply, which means landlords in Florida can (and do) charge as much as they like for rent. Florida's population has grown by a whopping 14% in the last decade, and the booming banking and finance markets, as well as the rise of remote work, all contribute further. There's no end in sight when it comes to Florida's growth -- but the housing market might be a different story.

The State of Florida's Rental Market

The numbers on Florida's rental market are sobering: in cities like Miami, the cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment has gone up by more than 10%. That might not sound like much, until you realize the average rental unit in Florida goes for about $2,564 a month.

An increase of $256 is no small potatoes, especially when Florida's median rent is already more than $400 over the national average. It shouldn't be surprising that Florida tenants are having trouble making ends meet.

Florida Residents Struggling to Pay the Rent

Much like everywhere else in the country, salary increases have not kept up with the cost of living in Florida. In most cases, the average income falls well short of being able to afford rental property in the state.

For example, the minimum wage in Florida is currently $10 an hour. To be able to afford a two-bedroom apartment, a person would have to work 106 hours a week -- not taking into account added or unexpected expenses. To afford a 2-bedroom home, the household would need 2.6 full-time jobs.

According to experts, in order to reasonably live in Florida, a person should be earning $26.80 an hour… two and a half times the minimum.

Rent isn't the only thing challenging Florida tenants, either -- utilities like water, electricity, and internet can add an extra financial burden, especially if they're not inclusive.

Renters insurance is another expense that many Florida tenants simply can't avoid -- the majority of landlords in the United States now require it as part of the terms of the lease. Like rent and cost of living, renters insurance will vary based on factors like location, coverage, and other factors.

The good news is, renters insurance is likely the least of your worries. Ross Martin at insurance comparison site The Zebra breaks it down: renters insurance in Florida could cost you as little as $142 a month if you purchase from an insurance company like Security First -- that's less than $20 a month. While not an enormous financial blow, it can still add to a tenant's woes when they're already facing high rental prices.

Is It Sustainable?

Americans everywhere are facing the breaking point in terms of affordability, and Florida's problems are among the most acute. With rent unlikely to go down in the foreseeable future and wages being extremely slow to rise, what can be done? Is this situation sustainable?

In the opinions of experts, the answer is almost certainly no. It may be possible that land developers will increase the housing supply and relieve some of the stress being placed on the market, but that's a temporary solution at best. If the market suffers a significant shock -- such as a recession, or one of the natural disasters that are becoming de rigeur in Florida -- the result could be financial catastrophe.

None of this is any comfort to the average Florida tenant, for whom there's no relief in sight. Measures could be taken to help alleviate the problem, such as affordable housing programs, rent control measures, or increased support for low-income renters -- but it's unclear whether the Florida state government will act before disaster strikes.