On Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was monitoring three systems in the tropics and Tropical Storm Franklin, which is forecast to become a Cat-2 hurricane next week.

The NHC said a broad area of low pressure, now in the East Pacific coast of Central America, is forecast to move into the Caribbean Sea by this weekend and expects some gradual development is possible and a tropical depression could form while it enters the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

The system has a 50 percent chance of developing.

After delivering heavy rains and causing flooding in areas of the Dominican Republic while it cut through the country Wednesday, Tropical Storm Franklin is moving away from the island of Hispaniola and on Thursday morning was located 85 miles ENE of the Turk Island with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour.

The NHC expects Franklin to strengthen and become a hurricane in the by the weekend.

According to the NHC, remnants of TS Emily, which was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone Monday, is expected to regenerate into a tropical storm by Friday as it moves north over the central Atlantic.

There is a 70 percent chance of development.

The NHC is also monitoring an area of disturbed weather west of the Cabo Verde islands, and says the system has a 40 percent chance to develop into a tropical depression by the weekend as it moves into the central tropical Atlantic.

The next three named storms will be called Idalia, Jose and Katia.