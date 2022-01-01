If you think not much changes as you wake up to a New Year besides remembering to now write 2022 when dating a document, think again.

Some of the new law that went into effect as you wished loved ones Happy New Year impact taxation, insurance and marijuana industries, cancer patients and operational requirements for car-sharing services like Uber and lower gun fees for veterans.

These 10 new Florida laws go into effect today.

Children in cars

The new "Child Safety Alarm Act" makes it mandatory for any person involved in providing childcare to have an alarm in the vehicle to prevent leaving a child behind.

Medicine Prescriptions

Health insurance companies will need to provide notice to you and your doctor if the forums for your meds change.

Kids and hearing

Health insurance companies must now provide hearing aids for kids 18 and under.

Taxing Marijuana

The sales tax exemption on marijuana products will now apply only to patients or caregivers. Centers also will no longer be able to deliver outside its facility without a transportation license.

Electronic payments

Circuit clerk courts must now accept online payments for fees and fines

Uber and Lyft drivers

Rideshare drivers must ensure their vehicle is up to date on safety recalls and insurance requirements. There is also a sales tax from rideshare transactions.

Reduced Worker’s compensation charges

Employers will pay 4.9% less on new and renewed insurance policies

Gun fees

It will now be cheaper to carry a firearm in Florida… if you've been in the military, as the state assumes you have the training needed to own and operate a weapon.

Out of network expenses for health insurance

New National law, the "No Surprises Act" makes insurance companies cover certain out-of-network expenses for emergencies.

Using a Public notary

Online notary video sessions will be required to be stored

Cancer patients

Prohibits insurance health companies from making you prove a medicine wasn't successful before you look for another treatment for stage 4 metastatic cancer

