NHC monitoring two systems in the Atlantic which could develop later this week

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two systems over the tropical Atlantic which could see some development later this week as they move into the Caribbean Sea.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the first tropical wave – Disturbance 1 - was located about 650 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, moving westward to west-northwestward at 20 to 25 mph. The NHC says the system has a 30 percent change of formation chance through the next five days.

Disturbance 2 is located about 900 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to show signs of organization, according to the NHC. Additional development of this system is possible

during the next several days as it moves generally west-northwestward at about 20 mph. The NHC gives it a 40 percent of formation during the next five days. The system is forecast to move west to west-northwest quickly, between 15 to 20 mph, and could reach the Lesser Antilles by Wednesday night.

The highlighted areas do not represent a forecast track, but rather the area where development is likely to occur.

For the complete 2 p.m. NHC weather outlook, click here.