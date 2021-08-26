NHC says three systems are primed for development; Tropical Storm Ida could form Thursday or Friday; Julian could be next

Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) was monitoring three systems and expects at least two to develop into tropical systems by the weekend, one possibly Thursday afternoon.

Disturbance 1 located 150 miles south-southwest of Jamaica is expected to strengthen into a tropical depression or tropical storm later Thursday or on Friday the NHC said on their 8 a.m. Thursday advisory.

If the system strengthens into a storm, it would be named Ida.

The NHC said that even if the system does not develop, is forecast to bring flooding rain to portions of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands Thursday and will likely spread to Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula on Friday as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico Friday and into the weekend.

The NHC said that a trough of low pressure located about 600 miles east of Bermuda continues to produce showers and thunderstorms and environmental conditions are forecast to be

generally conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend while as the system moves eastward at 5 to 10 mph.

The NHC says there is a better than 70 percent chance of development into a storm, which would be called Julian.

A third tropical wave, located about 1000 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands environmental conditions that are more conducive for development during the next few

days, and a tropical depression could form by the weekend. The system is moving west-northwest or northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

