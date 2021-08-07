NHC watching a convoy of tropical systems in the Atlantic; one could develop next week

Saturday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center )NHC) was monitoring three systems in the Atlantic, one which could become next tropical depression by early next week.

A small and well-defined area of low pressure located about a thousand miles west of the Cabo Verde is expected to develop as environmental conditions are likely to become favorable for gradual development and the system could become a tropical depression by the middle of next week, according to the NHC.

If it develops it would be the first tropical storm in the Atlantic in more than a month, following Hurricane Elsa.

The next two names on the 2021 Hurricane name list are Fred and Grace.

A second system located 100 miles south of the southwestern most Cabo Verde Islands have is expected to undergo some additional development during the next day or so but strong upper-level winds and cooler waters are likely to prevent significant development.

The third disturbance, #3 is not expected to undergo significant development as it moves across the Lesser Antilles and eastern Caribbean

The number of storms is likely to increase in frequency over the next few weeks, as the season ramps up toward its September peak.

Click here for more information.