Nicole could make FL landfall as a hurricane; DeSantis issues State of Emergency for 34 counties, including Miami-Dade

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami latest advisory has Subtropical Storm making Florida landfall in the early hours Thursday as a Cat-1 hurricane somewhere in Palm Beach County.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, Nicole was located 435 ENE of the Bahamas, moving NW at 9 mph with 45 mph winds and higher gusts.

The NHC says it expects Nicole to turn toward the west or west-southwest by Tuesday night through early Thursday and approaching the east coast of Florida Wednesday night. The NHC expects some strengthening Monday night or Tuesday, with a faster rate of strengthening Wednesday and Nicole is forecast to be at or near hurricane intensity by Wednesday.

Monday afternoon, ahead of Nicole making Florida landfall, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an Executive order declaring a State of Emergency for 34 counties, including Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, with all three being in Nicole’s path.

DeSantis issued the Executive Order out of an abundance of caution leaving time for communities to create a plan in the event Subtropical Storm Nicole gains Hurricane strength.

“While this storm does not, at this time, appear that it will become much stronger,” DeSantis said, “I urge all Floridians to be prepared and to listen to announcements from local emergency management officials. We will continue to monitor the trajectory and strength of this storm as it moves towards Florida.”