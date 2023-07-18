No Monday winner as Powerball jackpot grows to $1 billion; one ticket worth $1 million sold in Florida

Nobody matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot on Monday night, raising the jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing to an estimated $1 billion with a cash option of $516.8 million.

There were 5 tickets sold which matched all five numbers except for the Powerball. Those tickets, purchased in Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, New York, and Pennsylvania, as worth $1 million each.

Another three tickets purchased with the Power Play addition, matched all five numbers except for the Powerball and are worth $2 million each. They were bought in Arkansas, Georgia, and Texas.

