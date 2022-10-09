No more Orlando Slingshot; Amusement Park to dismantle FreeFall ride following teen’s death

In March of this year, teen Tyre Sampson, fell to his death at an Orlando amusement park. Now, the teen will be honored with a scholarship and the ride he fell from will be dismantle.

In a written statement, a representative of for the Orlando Slingshot - Ritchie Armstrong – said, “We are devastated by Tyre’s death. We have listened to the wishes of Tyre’s family and the community and have made the decision to take down the FreeFall.”

“In addition, Orlando Slingshot will honor Tyre and his legacy in the classroom and on the football field by creating a scholarship in his name,” Armstrong said. Sampson was a ‘gentle giant’ and talented football player preparing to play in high school, CNN reported.

In April, the family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Orange County Circuit Court seeking damages for mental pain and the costs of funeral arrangements and medical care.

The lawsuit alleges that the operator and other defendants failed “to design, construct, build, test, maintain, and inspect the Free Fall amusement park ride to avoid foreseeable injury and death to passengers who are exposed to the risk of falling out of the seat from the Free Fall Drop ride.”

The joint statement by Orlando Slingshot, operator of the Orlando FreeFall and ICON Park - Orlando Slingshot leases land from ICON Park – said a timeline to remove the ride is not immediately clear, said the statement, adding that it will require the approval of "all involved parties and regulatory entities."

Details of the scholarship are still being developed, adding that more details will be shared "in the future and after consultation with the family of Tyre."