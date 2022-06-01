June 1 marks the official start of the 2022 Hurricane Season and Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) was monitoring two systems, with one, remnants of what was once Hurricane Agatha in the Pacific Ocean, expected to become Tropical Storm Alex.

If it develops, it will be the first named storm of the 2022 Hurricane Season.

Disturbance 1 is producing a broad region of disorganized showers and thunderstorms near the Yucatan Peninsula and Southeastern Gulf of Mexico. According to the NHC, the system has a 70 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression by the weekend as it crosses the Florida Peninsula.

The NHC says that regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is likely in southern Florida, and the Florida Keys on Friday and Saturday.

Disturbance 2 is located 200 miles northeast of the central Bahamas. It is producing disorganized shower activity, but the NHC says significant development appears unlikely as the moves away from the southeastern United States over the next several days.

