In 2020, 77% of teen overdose deaths involved a dangerous opioid circling Florida and the US, so Thursday, on International Overdose Awareness Day, Florida attorney General Ashley Moody issued a message reminding Floridians that one pill can kill.

International Overdose Awareness Day remembers those who lost their battle with addiction and looks towards a brighter future, with more resources and widespread education on substance abuse.

Local families like the Dodds, have been affected by this tragedy as well, mostly caused by a drug that has taken more young lives than COVID-19, car accidents, cancer, and suicide, the New York Times reported.

Fentanyl is the number one substance killing adults ages 18 to 45.

International Overdose Awareness Day is the world’s largest campaign, in memory of those who fought through a drug addiction, or have died because of one.

“Ending the opioid crisis is a top priority of my office, especially with the rise of fentanyl causing deaths to skyrocket across the country. On this International Overdose Awareness Day, I want Floridians to learn the dangers of illicit drug use and how the mass influx of fentanyl is making already dangerous drugs even more lethal,” Attorney General Ashley Moody said. “Remember, one pill laced with fentanyl can kill, so never take illicit substances.”

Many bystanders of overdoses in Florida and around the US have managed to save victims through the administration of Narcan, a medical nasal spray that can treat narcotic overdoses.

To find FREE Narcan to have on hand in case of an overdose, look for your area in by clicking here.

In September of 2019, Attorney General Moody launched DoseOfRealityFL.com, a website to provide Floridians with quick and easy access to crucial information and resources to stop opioid abuse.

Then, on April of 2022, Moody outlawed 8 synthetic opioids known as nitazenes.

“The scariest thing about these drugs is that users often have no idea they are taking them. Like fentanyl, nitazenes are being mixed with other, more common drugs and sold to unsuspecting users—often with deadly consequences,” Moody said. “We are in the midst of a national opioid crisis claiming 21 lives a day in Florida, and it is imperative that we act before nitazenes increase the death toll,” she added.”

In July, the Miami office of the DEA warned Floridians of an increase in “mass overdose events” from substances laced with fentanyl, which have resulted in thousands of hospitalizations and deaths. This brought about DeSantis’ Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE), an opioid recovery program for Floridians directed by Dr. Courtney Phillips.

Through CORE, Floridians who are battling with addiction can find resources for stabilization and medical treatment, streamlined to create a successful recovery.

If you think someone is overdosing, the CDC recommends calling 911 immediately, administering Naloxone (NARCAN), if available, keeping the person awake and breathing, and laying them on their side to prevent choking.

To download the Fast Facts on Fentanyl Toolkit in English, which in part helps protect children from digital drug dealers, click here.

Para acceder la guîa sobre Datos Rápidos sobre Fentanilo en español, pulse aquí.

To watch Attorney General Moody's entire press conference, click here.