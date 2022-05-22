Optional roof deductible and one-way attorney fees among items Fl’s Legislature will discuss during special session on property insurance

The Florida Legislature special session on property insurance ordered by Governor Ron DeSantis kicks off Monday, May 23rd – and lawmakers will be looking at several insurance reform to help deal with the property insurance crisis facing the state ahead of the 2022 Hurricane season which starts June 1st.

The crisis has seen thousands of homeowners have their policies cancelled – more than 68,000 just last week – and many others facing significant rate increases.

According to a Sun Sentinel report, among the items legislators will be discussing include restricting fees attorneys are entitled to, an optional roof deductible for policyholders and making it a third-degree felony for a contractor to waive or pay a deductible.

One bill would deny “one-way” attorney’s fees in any lawsuit arising from a claim dispute. The revision, the Sun Sentinel reported, would address complaints by insurers that contractors and plaintiffs’ attorneys file claims from homeowners primarily to file lawsuits and collect the fees.

Yet another reform would create an exception to a Florida Building Code requirement that an entire roof must be replaced if 25% or more of the roof is damaged, addressing claims that roofing contractors are defrauding insurers by soliciting costly roof replacement claims.

Insurance companies would be allowed to set a separate optional deductible for roof damage. Exceptions would include if the roof is damaged by a fallen tree or during a hurricane.

Notices of the deductible would be spelled out in 18-point or larger type in the customer’s policy. Insurers would not be able to refuse writing a new policy if the roof is less than 15 years old.

