With domestic traffic jumping 92 percent over 2020, Orlando International Airport is now the seventh busiest airport in the world.

38,400,636 passengers traveled through the airport in 2021.

Traditionally dominated by tourist travel and handles relatively little other air service, Orlando International Airport did not rank in the top 10 for number of aircraft landings and takeoffs, a list headlined by other U.S. airports like Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Miami.

According to a report on the website Positively Osceola, the growth at MCO was driven in part by the resumption of international service to Brazil and England, as well as new service to one of the world’s busiest airports, London, Heathrow.

