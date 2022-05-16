Over 68,000 home insurance policies to be cancelled by the end of June

Hurricane season officially starts June 1st, and over 68,000 policy holders will have to look for new homeowners’ insurance in a market that is already in crisis. The soon-to-be-cancelled policies impact owners of single-family homes, condo owners and renters.

The 68,200 policies were issued by FedNat Insurance Company and two sister companies: Maison and Monarch National.

According to a South Florida Sun Sentinel report, a consent order filed Friday by the state Office of Insurance Regulation, the breakdown of the policies to be cancelled is as follows:

- FedNat Insurance Co. will cancel 56,500 personal residential policies

- Monarch will cancel 8,400 policies

- Maison will cancel another 3,300 policies

Holders of the cancelled policies will receive 45 days cancellation notice.

FedNat Insurance will transfer the remaining 83,000 policies to Monarch, which has secured a new investor who will provide capital “through an acquisition,” the Sun Sentinel reported.

FedNat Insurance Co. will stop writing new business.

