Florida leads the nation in early voting for the November 8 mid-term elections, with 837,948 Floridians having already voted as of Wednesday, Oct 19.

In Miami-Dade County, as of Wednesday morning, 328,428 residents had voted, including 88,133 (26.8%) Republicans and 145,816 (44.3%) Democrats, according to statistics provided by the United States Election Project, a website run by University of Florida professor Michael McDonald.

All those who have voted in Florida have come from mail ballots. In total, 3,377,056 vote-by-mail ballots were requested and sent to Florida voters in late September, so over 75 percent of the requested mail ballots are still outstanding.

In-person early voting starts in Miami-Dade County on Monday, October 24. For complete early voting details, including sites and times, click here.

Across the United States, over 3.5 million have already voted, according to the United States Election Project, which has early voting data for 30 states. Only Georgia has started in-person early voting.

For the complete Florida early voting statistics as of Wednesday, click here.