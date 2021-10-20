On Feb. 14, 2018, a teen named Nikolas Cruz, armed with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, killed 14 students, ages 14 to 18, and three teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, in Broward County.

In addition, 34 other people sustained injuries, such as gunshot-related injuries or posttraumatic stress from the mass shooting.

The tragedy has resonated across Key Biscayne, Florida, the nation and around the world.

More than three years later, Cruz pleaded guilty Wednesday to 17 counts of first-degree murder, and, according to the Miami Herald, “experts say he is gambling that admitting guilt now may later help sway 12 jurors to spare him execution.”

Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer questioned Cruz at length, “going through each of the counts for which he is admitting guilt,” the Herald wrote. “She pronounced him guilty shortly after 10:30 a.m. Cruz, hunched over in a black sweater vest and speaking softly, then apologized to the victims and their families — some of whom sat paces away in the courtroom gallery, some shaking their heads.”

To learn about the students and teachers who died, what happened that day, and events that led up to it, read the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission report issued Nov. 1, 2019.

In memory:

Alyssa Alhadeff, 14, a student Scott Beigel, 35, a geography teacher Martin Duque Anguiano, 14, a student Nicholas Dworet, 17, a student Aaron Feis, 37, assistant football coach Jaime Guttenberg, 14, a student Chris Hixon, 49, athletic director, Navy reservist Luke Hoyer, 15, a student Cara Loughran, 14, a student Gina Montalto, 14, a student Joaquin Oliver, 17, a student Alaina Petty, 14, a student Meadow Pollack, 18, a student Helena Ramsay, 17, a student Alex Schachter, 14, a student Carmen Schentrup, 16, a student Peter Wang, 15, a student.

Portions of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.