Parkland shooting victims, and others, could be paid $25 million if proposed legislation is adopted

Victims and others related to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 could be compensated for the tragic event, according to legislation filed this week.

The bill by State Sen. Joe Gruters, a Republican representing Sarasota County and part of Charlotte, could be considered in the 2022 legislative session starting in January. Gruters currently is chairman of the Republican Party of Florida.

The legislation would provide funds to the Broward County School Board to compensate “for injuries and damages sustained” because of the mass shooting, during which a former student of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School killed 17 people and injured others, according to the bill text. The legislation earmarks $25 million dollars.

The bill cites “negligence” from the Broward County school board regarding the school shooting, saying that the school board was “unprepared to address armed intruders on campus” and failed to prevent the gunman from entering the campus, among other claims.

If the Florida Legislature approves the measure and the Florida governor signs the bill, payments to the victims and their families would start within two months of the bill becoming law. The money would be in three installments over a certain time span.

The bill names 17 victims who were killed by the gunman that day along with 34 others who had other injuries such as “gunshot related injuries” or “posttraumatic stress from this event.”

