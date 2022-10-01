Parts of I-75 in SW Florida closed due to rising waters on the Myakka River

If you are planning a trip out west that includes traveling on portions of I-75 between Myakka River and North Port should seek an alternative route or use the detours suggested by the Florida Department of Transportation (DOT).

North Port is located in Sarasota County.

Friday night, the DOT announced the Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen to a level which was impacting the interstate, which no longer made it a safe for motorists.

Due to the rising water, I-75 in both directions is closed from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 193 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd).

The DOT suggests the following detours:

Motorists traveling southbound on I-75:

A detour will be established at exit 257 (Brandon) to re-route motorists east on S.R. 60 to U.S. 98.

If a motorist chooses to continue southbound on I-75, they will only be able to travel as far as exit 193 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd).

At exit 193, motorists will be forced to exit and turn around and return northbound.

Motorists traveling northbound on I-75:

A detour will be established at exit 141 (Palm Beach Blvd) to re-route motorists east on S.R. 80 / U.S. 27 to U.S. 98.

If a motorist chooses to continue northbound on I-75, they will only be able to travel as far as exit 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd).

At exit 179, motorists will be forced to exit and turn around and return southbound.

Motorists should avoid I-75 between mile markers 179 and 193.

The DOT, along with Florida Highway Patrol will continue to monitor the river and bridge. FDOT is in contact with WAZE, Google, and Apple Maps.

Major delays are expected in the area, please plan accordingly. The detours are expected to be in place until the water recedes. Please drive with caution through the area as other flooding is being experienced in the area.

For more travel information, you can visit FL511.com