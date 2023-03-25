On Friday, a bill which will allow Florida residents “to carry concealed weapon or firearm if he or she is licensed to do,” in public passed the Florida House of Representatives vote.

It now waits a final FL Senate vote and if approved, the next step will be the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis who has indicated he will sign the bill into law.

The bill eliminates present steps for gun ownership like going through the current licensing steps, which include undergoing a training and safety course as well as the more indepth FDLE background check required for the permit.

The bill – CS/HB 543: Public Safety - does not change who is eligible to carry a concealed firearm. The bill does not include the amendment that would have allowed gun owners to openly carry handguns in Florida as that was removed last Wednesday.

Twenty-five other states have permitless carry on the books.